At $15,000, Is This 1953 GMC Pickup A Rat Rod Riot?

Have you ever been in a situation where you've sought service or interaction only to be shut down or, worse, totally ignored? Maybe it was trying to get the bartender's attention so you could get your drink order in, only to have them skip you and focus on that hipster dude with the man bun and the weird glasses. Or perhaps it's the discovery when driving that people are universally failing to yield the right of way or are trying to occupy the same lane as you, forcing you to lay on the horn to make your presence known.

I can't help you with the bartender issue. They're often heavily put upon, so I tend to want to cut them some slack if they get the order of patron requests wrong. And honestly, it's not like a deli where everybody takes a number, but wouldn't that be great?

I can, however, aid in the solution to being more noticeable on the road. Based on its looks, this 1953 GMC convertible rat rod pickup is the ultimate panacea for anonymity. Think about it—no matter where you go, you will stand out on the street. You will also become the talk of your neighborhood for being the guy or gal who has the weird vagazzled woody pickup. It's an attention-getter akin to getting a swear word tattooed on your face only, without the investment in pain and time or falling from your grandma's good graces.