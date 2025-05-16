Trump Is Just Jealous Mayor Pete Knows How To Ride A Bike

Sadly, there's basically no chance Trump will ever grace our eyes with the hilarious, endlessly replayable footage of him trying and failing to ride a bike. It would be an incredible thing to see, but it will never happen. In fact, at a speech in Memphis in 2022, Trump made that very clear, saying, "I make this pledge to you today. I will never, ever ride a bicycle," after his opponent, Joe Biden, rode a bike at 79 years young took a tumble from his own bike.

Of course, it's kind of hard to ride a bike if you don't know how, but Trump's public aversion to riding bikes has actually been a thing for far longer. Back in 2020, he also told voters, "I'll never be riding a bicycle. I'm not getting hurt riding a bicycle." The man isn't consistent about much, but at least he's been consistent about not riding a bike. Well, that and tariffs. Also, cheating on his wives.

Trump also took a shot at another veteran who actually knows how to ride a bike way back in 2015. Trump mocked Secretary of State John Kerry for a bike accident, saying, "I will stop Iran from getting nuclear weapons. And we won't be using a man like Secretary Kerry... goes into a bicycle race at 72 years old, and falls and breaks his leg. I won't be doing that. And I promise I will never be in a bicycle race. That I can tell you."

Was Kerry competing in a bike race at the time of his crash? Of course not. He was just riding a bike because it's a normal, healthy activity that more folks in their 70s should do regularly. Doctors love it when older people get consistent, low-impact exercise. But even back then, Trump made it clear. You won't see him riding a bike. And while he would like you to think it's because of safety, you and I both know it's pure jealousy, because he probably can't ride a bike and Mayor Pete can.