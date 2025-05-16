You Need To Be Following The Guy Who Quit His Job And Is Sailing To Hawaii With His Cat

Is the dystopian reality of late-stage Capitalism weighing you down? Sick of spending a minimum of 40 hours a week, a number that averages out to about 1/3 of your life, staring at a computer screen or busting your rump to make a dime while your boss makes a dollar off your labor? Then live vicariously through the journey of the brave 29-year-old who left his corporate job at Discount Tire, ditched his stable corporate life in Oregon, bought a sailboat, learned how to sail his boat, and is now on day 14 of his voyage sailing from Oregon to Hawaii.

Oliver Widger was diagnosed with Klippel-Feil syndrome, a condition that can sometimes result in paralysis because two or more of the bones in his neck are fused together. He told NBC News in a video interview that this diagnosis led him to ponder his mortality and come to the realization that the oppressive and all-consuming nature of a full-time job actually sucks, so he knew he had to change something. The state of his cervical spine means he can experience sudden paralysis at any moment, so he decided to take the leap of faith and pursue his dream of sailing across the Pacific, with his cat Phoenix on board.