At $3,500, Could This 2003 Lincoln Town Car Make You Large And In Charge?

Unlike the dinosaurs, which are long gone, today's Nice Price or No Dice Town Car still allows us to experience a bygone era of gargantuan proportions and marshmallow ride and handling. Let's see if this creampuff's price makes it the cream of the crop.

There's something tantalizing about getting something on the cheap that once was really expensive. It's one of the major benefits of being a late adopter. You may not be getting the latest hotness, but the proof is in the pudding that patience pays off, even if time has dulled the experience somewhat.

That was the obvious case with the 2007 BMW 650i convertible we considered yesterday. When new, that car cost an eye-blistering 85 to 90 grand to drive off the dealer lot. Now, nearly 20 years and an ugly cracked dash later, $9,000 is all it would take to free it from the shackles of its present owner. Oh sure, any nearly two-decade-old Bimmer is going to threaten its owner's financial solvency at some point down the line, but won't it be fun while it lasts? That seemed to be the opinion of the vast majority of you, and the result was a narrow but bold 64% Nice Price win for the E64.