You Can Buy This Camel-Liveried 1990 Citroën ZX Rallye Raid, One Of The Coolest Dakar Racers You Might Not Know About

It paid off. This particular ZX Rallye Raid made its debut at the 1990 Pharaohs Rally with ArI Vatanen behind the wheel, coming fourth overall in the 1,900-mile race that started and ended in Cairo, with the finish line at the pyramids of Giza. It then competed in the Dakar Rally in 1991, 1992 and 1993, coming in sixth place (out of 184!) in '91 with Alain Ambrosino behind the wheel, and seventh the following two years, driven by Pierre Lartigue in '92 and Ambrosino in '93. Citroën fielded as many as five ZX Rallye Raids every year, and they would go on to win Dakar overall in 1991, 1994, 1995 and 1996. Later versions got even wilder styling, too.

After being retired following the 1993 Paris-Tangier-Dakar Rally, this ZX Rallye Raid was initially used for engine testing before being put into the Citroën Heritage collection in 1994, where it remained until 2011 when it was acquired by its first private owner. They took it to Team SMG Challenge for a two-year restoration in which the ZX was taken down to its bare chassis, the powertrain was disassembled, and basically every component was overhauled so the car could be used again. In 2021 it was bought by a second owner, who sent it back to SMG for another refresh. Wearing the red livery that it had for its later-year races, the ZX was brought to the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but since then it has been repainted to its original yellow Camel livery, thank god. BGMsport has also recently installed a new fuel cell and made six new wheels so the originals could be preserved.