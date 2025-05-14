At $9,000, Is This 2007 BMW 650i The Coupe Du Jour?

A rare six-speed stick makes today's Nice Price or No Dice 650i worth a look, even if its looks aren't all that hot. We'll have to decide if it's a deal or simply costs a pretty penny.

So, I should fully disclose my own personal affinity for the 1965 Chevy Corvair Monza we looked at yesterday. My very first car—bought before I was even old enough to drive—was a Corvair. That first-gen car was also my earliest wrenching experience, a hands-on opportunity to learn how to work on cars. Being a basic 700 turtle-top sedan, though, it wasn't anywhere near as sexy as yesterday's Monza. It also only had half the number of carbs. But it was mine, and it made for a great first car. Yesterday's Corvair looked to be a great weekend car. It did have some rust bubbles, as old cars often do. Still, it looked to be in decent enough condition otherwise, and at $15,000, it could put a classic in almost any average person's driveway. Not to say any of you are just average, but you did award the Monza an above-average 70% Nice Price win.