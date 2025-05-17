These Odd Zigzags On British Roads Might Just Save Your Life
Maybe you saw them on the last U.K. murder cop show you watched, or maybe you're one of those people who just likes going on virtual city tours with Google Street View. No matter how you first noticed them, you're left with the question: What exactly are those zigzags on British roads?
Turns out, the key part here isn't the road so much as the crosswalk (or "crossing" if you're in Great Britain — one of the car terms you've been saying wrong this whole time). The zigzag lines on the road tell the driver that a crossing is coming up, so they should be alert for anyone in the road. Additionally, extra driving restrictions apply while you're in the zigzag zone.
Fun fact: Different types of crossings in the U.K. are named after different animals. The classic white stripes on black asphalt is a zebra crossing, after the equine's own white and black stripes. A crossing where the pedestrian can push a button is a pelican, for "PEdestrian LIght CONtrolled." Automated camera-sensing crossings, which detect the presence of pedestrians, are puffins, for "Pedestrian User Friendly INtelligent." The toucan is for places where both pedestrians and cyclists can cross; in other words, where "two can" cross. Last and least are the panda crossings, which went extinct back in the 1960s.
Specific rules about zigzag zones
If you are planning to drive in the U.K. (where nobody learns to drive an automatic), you should know that there are some special traffic rules that apply when you're inside the zigzag zone. First, the zigzags terminate at a broken line before the crossing; this is where the driver must come to a stop if pedestrians are coming over. You must keep the crossing itself clear, so allow traffic ahead of you to push through before you go yourself. Even if it would otherwise be allowed, you can never park within a zigzag zone. For any, shall we say, enthusiastic drivers out there, passing is forbidden within the zigzag zone.
On the other side of the windshield, if you're on foot in the U.K., the zigzag lines are driving zones and not considered part of the crossing. You should stick to the zebra striping when you want to cross. That said, this is a suggestion, not law: Like most countries, the U.K. never actually outlawed jaywalking (which is now legal in New York City, too), so if you do walk across the zigzag lines or anywhere else, you'll legally be fine. Still make sure to look both ways, though.