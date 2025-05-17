These Odd Zigzags On British Roads Might Just Save Your Life

Maybe you saw them on the last U.K. murder cop show you watched, or maybe you're one of those people who just likes going on virtual city tours with Google Street View. No matter how you first noticed them, you're left with the question: What exactly are those zigzags on British roads?

Turns out, the key part here isn't the road so much as the crosswalk (or "crossing" if you're in Great Britain — one of the car terms you've been saying wrong this whole time). The zigzag lines on the road tell the driver that a crossing is coming up, so they should be alert for anyone in the road. Additionally, extra driving restrictions apply while you're in the zigzag zone.

Fun fact: Different types of crossings in the U.K. are named after different animals. The classic white stripes on black asphalt is a zebra crossing, after the equine's own white and black stripes. A crossing where the pedestrian can push a button is a pelican, for "PEdestrian LIght CONtrolled." Automated camera-sensing crossings, which detect the presence of pedestrians, are puffins, for "Pedestrian User Friendly INtelligent." The toucan is for places where both pedestrians and cyclists can cross; in other words, where "two can" cross. Last and least are the panda crossings, which went extinct back in the 1960s.