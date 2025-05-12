Who doesn't love a good car movie? The "Fast and Furious" series, the "Mission: Impossible" movies, even otherwise garbage films like "Bullitt" are elevated within automotive spheres by virtue of having great cars or car scenes. But as with all forms of art, there must be some objective way to rate car movies and pick a single empirical winner, which brings us to today's question: What's the best car movie?

We're going to use a broad definition of "car movie" here. It can be something based around cars, like "Ford v. Ferrari" or the "Fast" series, but your pick doesn't have to be so strict — if you think the cars in "It's A Wonderful Life" really make the film, you're welcome to say so. I'll think you're weird if you pick that movie specifically, but you can still do it. Similarly, bike movies are allowed as well. If "The Bikeriders" is your jam, have at it.