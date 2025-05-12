What's The Best Car Movie?
Who doesn't love a good car movie? The "Fast and Furious" series, the "Mission: Impossible" movies, even otherwise garbage films like "Bullitt" are elevated within automotive spheres by virtue of having great cars or car scenes. But as with all forms of art, there must be some objective way to rate car movies and pick a single empirical winner, which brings us to today's question: What's the best car movie?
We're going to use a broad definition of "car movie" here. It can be something based around cars, like "Ford v. Ferrari" or the "Fast" series, but your pick doesn't have to be so strict — if you think the cars in "It's A Wonderful Life" really make the film, you're welcome to say so. I'll think you're weird if you pick that movie specifically, but you can still do it. Similarly, bike movies are allowed as well. If "The Bikeriders" is your jam, have at it.
Talladega Nights
My pick, though, is something car related: It's "Talladega Nights," baby. Is it a deep and nuanced look at the world of car culture? No! Is it an accurate portrayal of NASCAR? Probably not! Is it one of my all-time favorite moves, and does it have to do with cars? Yes and yes, which means I get to pick it as my favorite here. "Talladega Nights" is the best car-based movie out there, and I'll take that opinion to my grave.
Do you disagree? Do you think there's a better car movie out there? Well, you're wrong, but I still want to head what you have to say. Leave your picks in the comments below, and I'll pick through your answers later in the week to find my favorites. Or the weirdest options, if one of you actually picks "It's A Wonderful Life" and can justify it as a car movie.