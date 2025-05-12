At $5,900, Is This 2011 Honda CR-Z A Hybrid You Could Get Behind?

Honda did something interesting with today's Nice Price or No Dice CR-Z: it created a hybrid car with sporting intentions. Was it totally a success? No. But as a six-speed-equipped edition, this is the best of the bunch. Let's see if it requires bunches of cash to buy.

In the Grand Tour special "Carnage A Trois," Clarkson, Hammond, and May undertook a deep dive into the French motoring industry. Their findings turned out to be negative on the whole, save for a bit in which Clarkson and May fan-girl over an old Citroën SM. The show ended with the trio attempting to send another Citroën, a C3 Pluriel convertible, back to its home country across the English Channel by way of a massive trebuchet. Such derisive behavior and outright dismissal of French cars by the English trio were likely born out of jealousy over France still having an auto industry, as that of Great Britain is largely gone.

Also going without mention were cars like the 1998 Peugeot 106 Rallye we looked at on Friday. A fun and frivolous little racer, our Pug had gone from France to Japan and then to America, where it wears its battle scars with pride and asks $7,499 to race to a new owner. Sadly for its seller, you all black-flagged that price, giving the 106 both a DNF and a massive 87% No Dice loss as a result.