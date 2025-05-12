Toyota Knows How To Do Throwback Liveries Better Than Anyone

The GT-One was a three-pronged effort in 1998, and led the race in 1-2 formation for several hours, though one car crashed out and another suffered a broken transmission from the lead with 90 minutes remaining. In 1999 the carbon-monocoque twin-turbo V8 monster was on for a come-from-behind victory at the legendary race, but a flat tire in the final-hour pushed the car down to second, gifting the win to BMW's open-top V12 LMR.

Toyota has five overall Le Mans wins, sweeping every June from 2018 to 2022. With seriously impressive competition this season, and a balance of performance that doesn't quite favor the Toyota as it is the oldest hypercar in the field, it would take a lot of effort for the Japanese brand to return to the winning position in 2025. It takes more than odds and performance to win at Le Mans, though, it takes precision and Toyota has learned the hard way, through several narrowly-missed wins, how to be precise. Chances are high that the number seven car will be the best-looking machine on the grid, though.