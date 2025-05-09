At $7,499, Would You Rally Around This 1998 Peugeot 106 Rallye?
Per the ad, today's Nice Price of No Dice Peugeot was built in France, then exported to Japan, and now has been privately imported to the U.S. Let's see if this globe-trotting rally racer is unique—and interesting—enough to pay its entry fee.
Porsche makes expensive cars. Pressed in 2014 for an explanation as to why the automaker didn't move downmarket, then Porsche Cars North America CEO Detlev von Platen noted, "Our entry model is our pre-owned program." Well, that's settled: If we want in on the Porsche experience but don't want to pay new Porsche prices, the simple thing to do is buy a used car.
However, these days, older Porsches can sometimes cost more than new ones. That wasn't the case with the handsome and rare 1980 Porsche 924 Turbo with the M471 package we looked at yesterday. Although, at $13,000, it's a lot more expensive than it was when new. Still, that's a heck of a lot lower than what it costs to get into many other Porsches, and most of you saw that as a bargain, anointing the 924 with a solid 72% Nice Price win.
French in action
For many Americans, opinions on rally racing are a bit like those regarding soccer: we acknowledge its existence, maintain an arm's-length interest, and generally prefer both NASCAR and American football.
For other parts of the world, especially Northern Europe, rally racing is da-bomb-dot-com, and its action is embraced by amateurs, professionals, and spectators alike. Many manufacturers have, over the years, gotten into the game as well, giving us amazing machines like Audi's Quattro Sport and Ford's mega-monster, the RS200. At the other end of the price and performance spectrum, there have been the likes of Mitsubishi's Lancer Evo and, further down the food chain, the Ford Fiesta Rally2 and the object of our attention today, the Peugeot 106 Rallye.
Introduced in 1991 as the latest of Peugeot's entries into the supermini category, the 106 succeeded both the 205 and 104 models in the company's lineup. It also bred the Citroën AX and later Saxo. The 106 proved a huge hit for Peugeot, so much so that the company massaged it into various trim packages to address the needs of any fashion-forward car buyer. It also created the Rallye edition, paying homage to the beloved GTi version of the late, great 205.
A well-seasoned traveler
This 1998 Peugeot 106 Rallye is a second-generation model, which means it has the larger, 102 horsepower 1.6-liter inline four under the hood rather than the earlier 97-horse 1.3. If the ad is to be believed, it has also had quite the adventure, traveling around the world and doing some racing at its first stop, Japan. Towards those ends, the Rallye edition of the 106 was given the hot motor, a close-ratio five-speed manual gearbox, tightened suspension, special bodywork for the bumpers and fender arches, and iconic white-painted steel wheels.
Competitive on the rally circuit, the homologated 106 Rallye proved a fun and practical small hatch as well. Its successor, the 107–which was co-developed with Japan's Toyota and sold by that company as the Aygo–never offered anything as sporty or unique as the Rallye. That oversight was later rectified. The most comparable model in Peugeot's contemporary lineup is the 208 GTi, although that died in 2019.
Pug dog
This 106 is still kicking, although the ad copy and pictures confirm several battle scars it has picked up along its many adventures. Those include the loss of its left-front wheel arch flare, as well as a few scratches on the fender itself. Additionally, the right-side wheel arch is white rather than the silver of the rest of the car, indicating that it's a replacement. Some long-dried-up stickers appear to have been scraped off the back bumper, and the car wears a black hood, implying that it, too, is a replacement.
In the cabin, there's leather upholstery showing a bit of wear around the edges. There's also a nice Momo steering wheel, although the seller says the original Pug-steerer will come with the car as well. An odd teal-colored shift boot lends the space a bit of whimsy, while overall, the space seems perfectly serviceable. A Peugeot-branded stereo head unit is a nice Gallic touch.
The engine bay also shows a bit of age and wear, but still seems up to the task. According to the seller, the car has passed its state inspection and is "100% mechanically sound." As an added enticement, it's claimed to have new pads and rotors in the rear.
Merde in France?
The ad also explains that the car has 88,000 miles on the clock and comes with a clean title and 20-day temp plates. Its import paperwork is apparently complete and, being over 25 years old, the Feds won't give it a second glance. The seller says it is "legal in all 50 states," but that's incorrect as it would fail emissions in California and any other state following California's smog standards.
For the rest of the fun-seekers, however, this represents an excellent opportunity for a weird little car that could be the star of any Cars and Coffees or just an around-town road rocket. The asking price to do either—or both—is $7,499.
What's our take on this 106 at that kind of cash? Does that present as a bargain, considering its rarity and specs? Or are the missing pieces and general weirdness not falling in this Pug's favor?
