These Are The States With The Highest Car Registration Costs

You're all amped up about buying your new car. You negotiated its price, calculated your monthly payment, purchased insurance, and now it's time to register it. But surprise! With the closing of registration loopholes in California and Utah that reduced some residents' fees, these states will pull more cash out of their citizens' wallets. Vermont, too, recently slammed its registration loopholes shut.

Like it or not, states have very variable registration costs. Some can be pretty reasonable, while others can set you back a considerable chunk of change. And as you can imagine, many factors go into how a state develops its fee structure for motor vehicle registration. What could be a relatively simple fee structure in one state can be completely different in another.

States often look at things like the car's weight, age, value, miles per gallon, transportation improvement initiatives, and the county where the vehicle is to be registered. With all these variables, it's somewhat difficult to pin down precisely what it's going to cost you to get your ride on the road. So we're going to take a look at the approximate average yearly car registration fee in the five most expensive U.S. states, and show you how much dough you're going to have to take out of your piggy bank there to satisfy those fees.