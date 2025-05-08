The States Want Their EV Funding Back

The Trump administration has positioned itself as stunningly regressive on energy and climate, from suspending federal EV funds to pushing coal and oil. But while the federal government is apparently full-speed-ahead on ending our planet's habitability as fast as possible, some of the states aren't quite sold on the concept. In fact, they're suing over it. From Automotive News:

California's attorney general said his state and 16 others are suing President Donald Trump for suspending a $5 billion federal funding program for electric car chargers, arguing his directives to slash U.S. subsidies for plug-in vehicles since taking office are unlawful. ... The lawsuit, filed May 7 in Seattle, also includes the District of Columbia. The suit said the action "will devastate the ability of states to build the charging infrastructure necessary for making EVs accessible to more consumers, combating climate change, reducing other harmful pollution, and supporting the states' green economies."

I've long said, only somewhat hyperbolically, that the maximum age to serve in government should be 60. Not for any ageist reason, but because I think if you're making world-altering decisions as your day job you should have to spend a few decades living in the world you wrought without the insulation of a government position. Reaping what you sowed, and all. Of course, that may not be all bad for someone as financially insulated as Trump — after all, the reigning theory is that his pro-climate-change stance actually goes hand in hand with his interest in Greenland.

As Arctic ice melts, it creates new shipping routes controlled by the nearest nations. Accelerating climate change would open the Northern Sea Route faster, and control over Canada and Greenland's territories would allow the U.S. to impose fees on that route. The fact that it would likely displace or kill millions of Americans through flooding, hurricanes, and other climate change-fueled natural disasters doesn't appear to be part of the equation.