What's Your Dream Summer Convertible?

It's May and temperatures are starting to rise. With summer quickly approaching, it's difficult to imagine a day out on the road without picturing a convertible at any point. It's the ultimate vehicular expression for a sun-soaked drive, letting you sit behind the wheel and feel the wind rush by as you push the throttle.

What is your dream convertible for the summer months? Are you craving the pure driving experience offered by the Mazda Miata? If you are interested, you probably should go out and buy a Miata. The Japanese automaker saw sales for its small, venerable sports car drop by double digits last year. Only time will tell how severely tariffs impact sales. If price isn't a factor, you might consider an Aston Martin. The British luxury manufacturer revealed the 812-horsepower Vanquish Volante earlier this year. You don't need a roof to go faster than 210 miles per hour.