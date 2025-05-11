Your Flying Car Will Never Come, But A Flying Motorcycle Might

Of course, flying versions of both cars and bikes will generally be designed to weigh less than their terrestrial counterparts. Volonaut claims an extensive use of 3D printing and carbon fiber in the Airbike, leading to the claim that the Airbike is "seven times lighter than a typical motorcycle." Again, whether that's actually true will depend on independent verification — it's hard enough to get terrestrial motorcycle manufacturers to be honest about weight specs — but the baseline weight comparison there is the part that really matters. An average motorcycle like a Yamaha MT-07 weighs 403 pounds, while an average sedan like a Chevy Mailbu weighs in at 3,135 — nearly eight times the weight. Which of those two will be easier to lift?

Motorcyclists, too, are accustomed to leaning in corners. Aircraft operate the same way, using not only yaw adjustments via rudder input but pitch and roll changes in order to bank and turn. The motorcyclist skillset doesn't translate one-to-one to assisted flight, but it's certainly better preparation than toddling through a parking lot to earn your New Jersey driver's license. A flying car is neither safe nor simple, but a flying bike is at least a little bit better. Less weight, more preparation, can't lose.