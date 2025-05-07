These Are Your Ultimate Automotive Benchmarks

Very few topics stir the souls of car enthusiasts like questioning what objectively makes a car great. We asked our readers earlier this week for their ultimate automotive benchmarks. The response varied between sensible measures of how cars are used on a daily basis and more outlandish ideas of gauging a car's appeal. Also, a fair few stepped up to defend the Nürburgring's vaunted position in the automotive world after I criticized the iconic German track's usefulness in benchmarking production cars.

While I thought my wholesale disregard of the Nürburgring was a little hasty in retrospect, commenters were quick to mention that countless aspects that can't be quantified, especially in a lap time. I was surprised that cargo space and cabin noise got earnest mentions alongside towing capacity and curb crossing capabilities. Most people intuitively know that what makes a coupe great isn't the same for an excellent pickup truck. Without further ado, here are your ultimate automotive benchmarks: