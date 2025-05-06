These Are The Car Companies With The Best 1980s Lineups

Sometimes you don't know what you've got until it's gone, and only with the benefit of hindsight can you see how truly incredible things were. All throughout the 1980s driving enthusiasts were pining for the long lost days of carburetors and leaded fuel, all the while missing the wonderful new cars sitting on dealer showroom floors. The 1980s ended 12,909 days ago as of this writing, but the legend of the era lives on in all the great machines that are still on the road today.

Earlier this week we asked all of you to come up with your answer for the greatest automaker lineup of the decade, and you did not disappoint. We went through and picked a few of our favorite answers, and some of these opinions are a little more controversial than others. If you disagree, or want to give your own opinion, feel free to drop them in the comments below. Let's get into it.