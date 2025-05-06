These Are The Car Companies With The Best 1980s Lineups
Sometimes you don't know what you've got until it's gone, and only with the benefit of hindsight can you see how truly incredible things were. All throughout the 1980s driving enthusiasts were pining for the long lost days of carburetors and leaded fuel, all the while missing the wonderful new cars sitting on dealer showroom floors. The 1980s ended 12,909 days ago as of this writing, but the legend of the era lives on in all the great machines that are still on the road today.
Earlier this week we asked all of you to come up with your answer for the greatest automaker lineup of the decade, and you did not disappoint. We went through and picked a few of our favorite answers, and some of these opinions are a little more controversial than others. If you disagree, or want to give your own opinion, feel free to drop them in the comments below. Let's get into it.
Obviously
Porsche 1988. Their lineup is:
911. The SC was good, and I think it's still a fun car to drive. In 1988, the 911 is the 3.2 Carrera which is even better. And then there is the 930. Okay, yes, in 1989 it gets a 5 speed but the 4 speed is still thrilling to drive. There were fewer exotics and supercars roaming the streets in the 1980s, and the 930 was one of those few.
944. The 944 turbo was such an easy, fun, fantastic car to drive. And there is the Turbo Cup car.
928. For 1988, this is the S4. Car & Driver called it "easily the fastest and best-handling two-plus-two on the road."
959. Still being sold in 1988. Get yours while they last.
Suggested by Dealer
Why can't they be this good again?
Nissan, because they were a truly exciting brand in the 1980s, especially compared to what they are now. The Fairlady Z31, the 300ZX (which won the Japanese Rally Championship in 1985), the 240, the Skyline R32 – these were (and continue to be) legendary sports cars. The Nissan Pulsar in the 80s was the first Japanese car to have full-time 4WD. The innovative Nissan in back then died a long time ago.
Suggested by Jon N
Toyota, but not 1987
1988 was a better year for Toyota. You lost the ae86 but gained the supercharged mr2 and all-trac celica. It introduced the 3s-gte to the American market. All-trac Camry gets an honorary mention too.
Suggested by Adam Wien
It's yuppie time
I dont think anybody's star rose higher than BMW during the 80s. They were kinda niche starting out in 1980, smaller, driver focused, rather austerely equipped cars. By the end of the 1980s they were a luxury status symbol building a big, well equipped v12 saloon that you could be chauffered in while doing 150mph.
Suggested by Aaron
The dead brand
Yugo reached its zenith in the '80s.
Also its genesis, its nadir and its departure, not with a bang but with a whimper.
Suggested by Earthbound Misfit I
Italian stallions
288 GTO, F40, 308 and 328, 512 BB and Testarossa. Literally some of the most iconic Ferraris of all time were 80's cars.
Suggested by Connor Paull
Das ist gut, ja?
Volkswagen had some really interesting stuff circa 87-88. The 87 model year was the last US market Sciroccos, with the 16V engine, the Quantum Synchro which was an Audi Quattro station wagon and the A2 GTI.
88 was the introductionof the B3 Passat with the VR6 and the Corrado
Suggested by Slow Joe Crow
Three points
Mercedes Benz without a doubt. W126 alone may be the best car that does everything well of that era. The W124 was decades ahead of the competition .R107 was iconic and still is to this day. Their diesel engines were so durable they themselves had to stop making them so well. The only bad one was W201 to go downmarket. A 190E was overpriced for what it was. The diesels were worth the high price tag.
Suggested by Tex
Where we're going, we don't need roads!
DeLorean.
Also the 2080s in part II.
And the 1880s in part III.
Try to beat that.
Suggested by BMW M6000lbs
[note: they went to 2015 in BTTF part II, but the joke is good.]
Driving Excitement
Pontiac was actually about excitement again in the later-80s. Including getting the Fiero closer to right, before axing it. The turbo Trans Am was a thing of legend. The 1989 McLaren-Tuned Pontiac Grand Prix. I could go on.
Suggested by potbellyjoe