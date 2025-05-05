At $32,500, Is This 1969 Jaguar E-Type Your Type Of Deal?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice Jag has, according to its seller, been sitting in storage since 1985, meaning it will take some work to bring it back to life. Let's see if we should be sitting on its price.

The honor for the creation of the world's first factory pickup—as well as coining the term "pickup"—goes to the Ford Motor Company, which in 1925 introduced a Model T derivation with a so-called pickup bed in the back. That model traded a back seat for bed space, meaning it only offered room for two. This limitation was solved with the introduction of "crew cab" trucks, models that split space between the bed and an elongated cab that affords two rows of seating.

The 1991 Volkswagen T3 Doka we looked at last Friday was just such a model, not only evidenced by its three-door cab but acknowledged by the Doka name, a shortened version of "Dopplekabin," the German word for double cab. Unfortunately for its seller, you all considered our Doka to be more crude than crew, which made the $16,000 asking price unpalatable for most. Ultimately, that came up way short with an 85% No Dice loss.