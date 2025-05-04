Motorcycle Rental Sites Make Travel So Much More Fun

I used a site called Twisted Road for my Boston rental, where the ZX-4RR I rode is still available. The site verifies your license and identity, as well as checking that you've had your motorcycle endorsement for more than six months, before it'll actually let you set off on anyone else's bike. There's also plenty of insurance tacked on to your daily cost, as well as a four-figure damage deposit that sits on your credit card for days after you return the bike. For my trip, that all came out to about $180, plus the $2,000 damage waiver that was refunded in full because I'm a perfect sweetie angel and have never done anything wrong in my life.

Twisted Road's competitor is Riders Share, a site with largely the same function and largely the same selection of bikes — including the ZX-4RR I rented. It operates very similarly — per-day rental rates, deposits, insurance, optional gear — but with slightly different dollar amounts on everything. I actually tried Riders Share first for my weekend rental, looking at the exact same ZX-4RR, but Riders Share came out to be about $20 more expensive. It also came with a $1,000 higher deposit, though that would've been returned to me untouched anyway. I went with the cheap one for my purposes, but there's no guarantee that Twisted Road will always be the cheaper of the two. These Turo-style apps have their own means of estimating risk and charging for insurance, so your mileage may vary.