At $16,000, Does This 1991 VW Doka Do The Deed?

The seller of today's Nice Price or No Dice Doka (Double Cab) claims it to be a great daily driver. With around 200K on the clock, it's seen a whole lot of those daily drives. We'll have to decide if we can see paying its asking price.

When you consider all the noble and worthwhile car brands that have fallen by the wayside in the U.S. market, the one marque that most surprises you with its gumption to still be here is Mitsubishi. That never-say-die attitude has kept the lights on at its dealers despite two decades of what is arguably a humdrum model lineup. The company's modest success over the years is perhaps due to its chameleon-like ability to hide behind the nameplates of other marques, in the fashion of the Mitsubishi-engineered and jointly-built 1992 Eagle Talon we looked at yesterday.

At $4,500, that kissing cousin to the Mitsubishi Eclipse looked to be in great shape and featured a funky backstory about its brand and build. That all was just enough to push it over the edge, earning the sporty little coupe a 55% Nice Price win.