A Slender Build Is No Guarantee You'll Fit Comfortably In The BMW M3 Competition's Carbon-Fiber Bucket Seats

The BMW M3 and M4 now come with massive grilles that don't exactly match the rest of the car, but they've also become infamous for their optional carbon-fiber bucket seats. I don't believe for a second that anyone who plans to drive their new M3 with any regularity actually orders these seats, and I'm pretty sure you mostly hear about them because the BMW USA PR team loves adding them to their press cars. Still, there's no denying they're a full step past "aggressive." In addition to the extreme bolstering and limited padding you'd probably expect from a set of carbon fiber buckets, BMW also added a crotch cradle that almost everyone who's experienced the seats agrees was a step too far.

That said, a lot of auto journalists are America-sized, which naturally raises the question: Do they only hate them because of their size? A year and a half ago, I couldn't have told you, but through a still patent-pending combination of cleaning up my diet, cutting back on, then later completely giving up alcohol and a little chronic illness, I'm now officially Europe-sized again. Even so, I'm still close to being too wide for the bolsters, and there isn't much I could do about it short of getting some sort of ribcage-narrowing surgery.

I don't know if that's actually a thing, but surely, you can get whatever you want if you throw enough money around, right? I mean, they already do leg lengthening surgeries, so it isn't the biggest stretch in the world.