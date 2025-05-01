I Need A Cheap Droptop For California Cruising! What Car Should I Buy?

As a noted convertible lover, I get so happy when I hear someone else wants to free themselves and finally live the good life. I also understand your worries about not falling in love with your new convertible, but in my experience, focusing your search on two features will give you the best chance of finding a convertible you'll enjoy — a back seat and a power-operated top that still operates at low speeds.

The back seat isn't about carrying passengers. It's about carrying stuff. Convertibles often have smaller, weirdly shaped trunks that make even grocery runs annoying, but if you can just toss your bags or boxes in the back, it'll make your life easier. As for the top, it isn't about rain — something you'll rarely encounter in Pasadena — but parking. If you're the kind of person who gets nervous about leaving their top down, being able to raise and lower the roof as you pull into or out of the parking lot makes actually driving with the roof down a lot more convenient.

With all that in mind, I think your best option is going to be an A207 Mercedes-Benz E-Class convertible. It has a back seat you can use for hauling things, and you can operate the roof at speeds up to 25 mph, which is probably as fast as you should be driving in a parking lot anyway. And since it was built for seven years, you have all sorts of options at different price points. Plus, it'll be nice and comfortable for all that slowing down and rose-smelling you plan to do.

You can definitely find these cars at or around your $10,000 budget, but this is one of those situations where I think you'll be much happier if we throw your budget out the window and spend more to get more. Specifically, this 2014 Mercedes-Benz E350 looks like a great deal with 62,700 miles on it for $17,973. That's less than 6,000 miles a year, and it's clearly been well taken care of. Is it the sportiest thing you could buy? Nope, but for you, I'd argue it's exactly what you're looking for. (edited)