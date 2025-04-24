I Need A City Car To Pair With Our SUV! What Should I Buy?

Brant is moving and will have enough room for two cars. He is looking for a small city commuter car for around-town driving that would pair with a Telluride. It needs to be able to handle two kids comfortably, but also cheap and easy to park. With a budget of around ten grand, what car should he buy?

(Welcome back to What Car Should You Buy? Where we give real people real advice about buying cars. Do you want us to help you find a car? Submit your story on our form.)

Here is the scenario.

My family is moving from Dumbo, Brooklyn to Red Hook, Brooklyn and need a small second car for taking the kids (7 and 5 yo) to school in Brooklyn Heights, running occasional errands, and a rare commute into midtown. We already have a Telluride (which we love), so we don't need something for road trips, highway driving, or moving large loads. Really, we're looking for something a little fun (but still practical), easy to park, will hold a booster seat and a car seat, and that we can sell in a year or two without a big loss. Amazingly, our new place has its own garage – but it's small! Our Telluride is about 2 inches too long (but as tall as we want – it's an old commercial garage I think). So we can leave it in the garage most of the time, and park the Telluride on the street. HEre is the thing, we don't want to spend a lot of money...thinking like ten grand max. And no mammals, I don't want to deal with a clutch in the city.

Quick Facts:

Budget: $10,000

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: Small, easy to park, comfortable for two kids

Doesn't want: Something giant