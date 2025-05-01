At $4,500, Would You Sink Your Claws Into This 1992 Eagle Talon?

While neither a turbo nor AWD, today's Nice Price or No Dice Talon is a survivor that looks '90s cool. Let's see if, when we look at its price, we like what we see.

Have you ever tried blue cheese ice cream? I know, the immediate reaction is that it sounds really gross. Truth be told, it's actually amazing and oh-so-fancy. Another thing that sounds off is a sports coupe that has been saddled with an automatic transmission. Sporty cars should be visceral in experience, with every element—steering, handling, and even shifting—being ESP-like extensions of the driver's arms, legs, and butt. The 1988 Honda Prelude Si we looked at yesterday had most of the right stuff, including a rev-happy DOHC four, disc brakes all around, and even 4-wheel-steering!

Unfortunately, its transmission duties were by way of a four-speed automatic, which made everything else seem a little superfluous. Another flaw in its armor was the $10,500 asking price set by the seller. That demanded a manual, or at least museum-quality presentation, neither of which that Prelude possessed. The result was an over-the-top 88% No Dice loss.