Concussion Blood Testing Is Coming To Motorcycle Racing, A First For Any Sport

The physically dangerous nature of motorcycle racing requires a perpetual push for improved safety measures, including protecting riders from themselves. MotoAmerica and healthcare giant Abbott announced on Thursday that the championship will start using blood tests to help assess riders for suspected concussions during race weekends, beginning with this weekend's round at Road Atlanta. The test developed by Abbott can provide results in just 15 minutes, to quickly inform medical personnel if a rider needs further assessment. MotoAmerica is the first sports organization to adopt the practice.

MotoAmerica will be using Abbott's i-STAT TBI test cartridge. The cartridge with a few drops of drawn blood is inserted into a handheld i-STAT Alinity instrument on-site. The test measures two brain-specific biomarkers, UCH-L1 and GFAP, in the blood sample. If neither biomarker exceeds an established cutoff, then it's likely that the rider hasn't suffered a significant injury and doesn't need a CT scan. The i-STAT TBI was cleared for use with whole blood by the FDA in 2024. Dr. Beth McQuiston, medical director of Abbott's diagnostics division, said: