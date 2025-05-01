These Cars Were So Much More Fun To Drive Than Our Readers Expected

No one likes a bad surprise, like The Bad Ex showing up at your door out of nowhere or hearing about whatever freaky thing RFK Jr. does next. But a good surprise? We love those. We'd always love some more good surprises, so if you happen to know someone who's in charge of the universe and might be able to help with that sometime soon. And we also love good surprises when it comes to cars, too. The negative stuff may click better, but it's much more enjoyable to talk about the good things we experience.

With that in mind, on Tuesday, we asked you about the cars you've driven that were much more fun than you expected. We wanted to hear about the hidden gems, the cars that defied expectations. They didn't have to be the absolute best drivers' cars, just more fun to drive than you thought they'd be when you first got behind the wheel. And wow, we got a lot more answers than we normally do. We can't include every single suggestion, but let's take a look at some of the most popular answers.