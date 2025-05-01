These Cars Were So Much More Fun To Drive Than Our Readers Expected
No one likes a bad surprise, like The Bad Ex showing up at your door out of nowhere or hearing about whatever freaky thing RFK Jr. does next. But a good surprise? We love those. We'd always love some more good surprises, so if you happen to know someone who's in charge of the universe and might be able to help with that sometime soon. And we also love good surprises when it comes to cars, too. The negative stuff may click better, but it's much more enjoyable to talk about the good things we experience.
With that in mind, on Tuesday, we asked you about the cars you've driven that were much more fun than you expected. We wanted to hear about the hidden gems, the cars that defied expectations. They didn't have to be the absolute best drivers' cars, just more fun to drive than you thought they'd be when you first got behind the wheel. And wow, we got a lot more answers than we normally do. We can't include every single suggestion, but let's take a look at some of the most popular answers.
Chevrolet/Geo Metro
Way back when I needed a C.A.R. Just something simple. Went to a Chevy dealership and drove a Metro base model. 3 cylinders, 5 speeds, no AC and roll up windows. It was an absolute blast to drive, No power, but the complete lack of weight (and safety equipment) made it feel about 10 times faster than it was. I would have bought it, if it hadn't caught fire during the test drive.
Suggested by: hoser68
Fiat 500
First Gen Fiat 500e. Is it an absolute EV rocket? Nope. Relatively pedestrian numbers if one is being honest.
But it's small, surprisingly nimble and feels like driving a go kart. I got it for the cheapness, but I legit enjoyed and looked forward to driving it. Added bonus, you can park it anywhere (well, anywhere within about 80 miles of where you started)
Suggested by: SnakeJG
Also:
Fiat 500 Turbo. A little pocket rocket that made you feel like you were doing 150 mph when you were doing 40 mph. It handled surprisingly well for a bulbous front-wheel drive car and the exhaust sound was bonkers for a 4 cyl.
Suggested by: Michael Tonelli
Ford Fiesta
1980 Ford Fiesta. Less than 1,800 pounds, a surprisingly good 4-speed manual with a communicative clutch. 66 horsepower, and a very useable 88 lb-ft of torque. That sucker got close to 40mpg, would easily fit 4 adults, and was a hoot to throw around. I'd snatch another one up in a heartbeat as a commuter/beater car. I was the second owner of the one I had (got it in 1984. It finally died in the late '90s with close to 400,000 miles on it.
Lighter is better, and hooning a slow car is a lot more fun than being stuck going slow in a supercar.
Suggested by: Plate ' Ribs
Honda Fit
Honda Fit. Red. Manual. It was a blast to drive. Far from the best car I've ever driven, but so much more than you'd expect
Suggested by: Green86
E46 3 Series
E46... the one I put a couple thousand miles on was a 325Ci 'vert. Even with the more jiggly structure, these things drive so well and have the absolute best balance of all-day driving comfort and corner carving.
I know some people get turned off because the automotive press waxes poetic about these vehicles, I'm here to tell you it's absolutely true and you should all experience one even if it's a 2.5L, convertible with an automatic.
Suggested by: cintocrunch1
Jeep Renegade
Oh this was my old Jeep Renegade. Hear me out.
Sport 4x4 trim
6-speed manual
1.4L Turbo 4 cylinder – almost the same engine out of the Abarth 500
Which means Abarth goodies fit. Had a blowoff valve, turbo wrap, actuator, and 4C coils & plugs. I removed the resonator and muffler on it, put on a turndown pipe. It was loud.
Was fun on both the street and off the road. Made ludicrous noises. Always was funny seeing people looking for a sports car passing, and it was my little toaster.
Suggested by: Greasetank
Nissan NX
Over 30 years ago I was handed the keys to a Nissan NX with a M/T. Had if for the weekend. After two days with it, I didn't want to give it back. It was just a blast to drive.
Suggested by: Scarbourgeoisie
Mini Cooper
Absolutely, positively MINI Cooper. Sure, it's not really that fast but it is so much fun to drive!!
Suggested by: Runnracks
Hyundai Ioniq 5
Probably not THAT surprising, but surprising to me, the Hyundai Ioniq 5. My wife's previous car was a Nissan Rogue, but she wanted to switch to electric when gas hit $4/gallon here since her daily round-trip is 75 miles. I knew about EV torque and all, but I'm not an SUV guy, I wasn't a fan of her Rogue, and while I expected the Ioniq 5 to be better I still thought it ultimately wouldn't impress me.
So yeah, it was pretty surprising that I genuinely liked it, and months later I'd still ask if I could drive her car if it was available. Shame some clown in a GMC Sierra ran a stop sign and totaled it. As nice as it is, the EV9 she replaced it with isn't as engaging.
Suggested by: Mike Szekely
Honda CR-Z
Honda CR-Z. Yes, really. It wasn't fast or fancy, and the interior was off in its own world, but when I made a u-turn I laughed out loud.
Suggested by: Dwight
Mazda Protege 5
Mazda Protege 5
When I was in High School, I thought a new BMW or Mustang were the ticket to fun.
I did NOT expect a little yellow Mazda Wagon to absolutely RIP around town.
Or, at least, it felt like it was ripping.
It was light, fun, and filled me with joy. Steering and throttle response were great, and it was a pure feeling of happy to hit the hills or Costco.
Definitely surprised me, and I coveted my friends cool car.
Suggested by: Zach Marks
Nissan Juke
The Nismo Juke AWD, yes it was cvt but man that thing was quick with an intake and exhaust and could corner like no one's business. I enjoyed driving it more than my 370z surprisingly!
Suggested by: Scoot the boot