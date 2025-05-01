In Defense Of The Fiat 500L

It's hard to find a truly bad car nowadays. Over the course of several decades of refinement, billions of dollars spent on research and development, and ever-increasing standards of buyers have resulted in a sea of great, if homogenous cars. The Fiat 500L is one of those rare modern vehicles that folks are likely to put on their "bad car" list, but I think the 500L is unfairly maligned. A reputation for questionable reliability is its biggest shortcoming, but beyond that its bold styling, whimsical demeanor, and spacious interior make it a truly unique car in my eyes. Yes some boring people think the 500L is ugly, but I believe it's better to stand out than to blend in with the masses, so I actually appreciate the 500L's gawky proportions. It won't blend in with the sea of dull RAV4s, CR-Vs, and Model Ys that the rest of you NPCs drive. Besides, isn't beauty more than skin deep?

The Fiat 500L was a mini MPV sold in the United States from 2014 through 2020 without great success. Under its skin, it shares its turbocharged 1.4-liter inline-4 engine with the Fiat 500 Abarth, but its increased curb weight and height meant the 500L lost the Abarth's engaging driving dynamics. It may not have the rambunctious nature of the 500 Abarth, but it fills that void by offering a remarkably spacious, flexible, and funky interior space with ample room for comfortably hauling American-sized passengers, or oodles of cargo.