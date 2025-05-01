In Defense Of The Fiat 500L
It's hard to find a truly bad car nowadays. Over the course of several decades of refinement, billions of dollars spent on research and development, and ever-increasing standards of buyers have resulted in a sea of great, if homogenous cars. The Fiat 500L is one of those rare modern vehicles that folks are likely to put on their "bad car" list, but I think the 500L is unfairly maligned. A reputation for questionable reliability is its biggest shortcoming, but beyond that its bold styling, whimsical demeanor, and spacious interior make it a truly unique car in my eyes. Yes some boring people think the 500L is ugly, but I believe it's better to stand out than to blend in with the masses, so I actually appreciate the 500L's gawky proportions. It won't blend in with the sea of dull RAV4s, CR-Vs, and Model Ys that the rest of you NPCs drive. Besides, isn't beauty more than skin deep?
The Fiat 500L was a mini MPV sold in the United States from 2014 through 2020 without great success. Under its skin, it shares its turbocharged 1.4-liter inline-4 engine with the Fiat 500 Abarth, but its increased curb weight and height meant the 500L lost the Abarth's engaging driving dynamics. It may not have the rambunctious nature of the 500 Abarth, but it fills that void by offering a remarkably spacious, flexible, and funky interior space with ample room for comfortably hauling American-sized passengers, or oodles of cargo.
Proper European MPVs are rare in the U.S.
The 500L is a pariah in the United States, but in Europe and many other regions this type of overinflated compact car is classified as a mini multi-purpose vehicle, or mini MPV. The Ford C-Max was the only compact European MPV that was really sold in the United States, but the 500L is 5.5 inches shorter than the Ford while offering slightly more passenger volume and much more cargo volume. Other mini MPVs include models that we never got in the U.S. like Fiat's original ugly duckling, the similarly bulbous Multipla, as well as the Citroën C4 Picasso, Renault Scenic, Volkswagen Touran, and Opel Zafira to name a few.
In the U.S. the 500L was vaguely compared to the Kia Soul, Scion xB, Nissan Cube, and Chrysler PT Cruiser, but didn't face any direct competition. The 500L's second-row seats could slide fore and aft, with reclining backrests that folded forward as well. For serious hauling, the entire second row can flip forward revealing a van-like tall and wide cargo space. In fact, with all seats folded the 500L has a massive 68 cubic feet of cargo space. The more conventional Fiat 500X crossover pales in comparison with a maximum cargo capacity of a measly 39.8 cubic feet; even the 2025 Subaru Forester, which is 16-inches longer than the 500L, manages just one cubic foot more cargo volume. How's that for space efficiency?
Addressing the exterior
Probably the biggest and most consistent gripe that folks have with the 500L is its exterior styling. It used a cab-forward design, which allowed for the spacious interior despite its relatively small exterior footprint, but it also resulted in some awkward angles that weren't helped by the attempt to graft the Fiat 500's chic styling onto the larger, taller 500L. Details that looked charming on the diminutive 500 turned awkward on the 500L, like its taller front end that features a bit too much visual bulk, the unusually shaped roofline, and the bulbous headlights.
I think its distinctive styling is actually a benefit, though. I stand at 6-foot-8-inches tall and my 40-inch inseam is evidence of my own unusual proportions, so I can relate to the slightly too-tall, strangely proportioned 500L. It took me a long time to embrace my gangly self, but once I did, I learned how fun it is to proudly stand out from a crowd. The 500L's gangly but uniquely Euro looks make a bold statement that its owner is not afraid to be an outlier.
If the 500L were to fit into a music genre, it would be hyperpop. It's got the basis of a traditional popular style, a subcompact crossover, but it diverges from the masses with its niche appeal. Some pop music fans aren't hyperpop fans; hyperpop is categorically more polarizing than traditional pop music, and I love that about it. The 500L is more niche and polarizing than even Fiat's own 500X compact crossover that sold alongside the 500L, and it pays off with a more flexible interior space.
You sit inside the car when you drive, anyway
The 500L's interior continues the car's eclectic styling, though arguably with less polarizing results. Some trim levels have bold color-matched dashboards and contrasting color seat fabrics, while other trims offer a more sedate, traditional interior with black and gray materials. The cab-forward design and ample glass space made the interior feel nice and airy, and the split A-pillars and extra window between the back of the rear door and the trunk lid made for great visibility.
If I was looking for an affordable compact vehicle with lots of interior space, I would search for a low-mileage manual 500L (yes, you could get a manual!) from somewhere like CarMax and pay for an extended warranty, just in case it decides to go all Fiat on me. I appreciate when companies produce bold designs, and as I mention in many of my blogs, I consider myself a warrior of whimsy. Whimsy is underrated in the adult world, so I thoroughly value when companies have fun and a sense of humor when designing products that would otherwise be dull. The 500L offers a rare combination of fun, whimsy, and practicality, and I'll stand up for it, even if I'm the only one standing.