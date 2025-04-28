What Auto Repair Do You Want To Learn This Summer?

Summer is fast approaching, which means it's time to haul yourself around in the coolest vehicle you can get your hands on. Unfortunately, cool vehicles are usually unreliable, but that's not all a bad thing — it gives you a chance to learn some new ways to patch your car back together. None of us will ever know everything that there is to know about car repair, and we've always got more to figure out. The question is, what do you want to know?

We're going to take a broad look at the idea of "auto repair" here, including modifying your perfectly fine car to make it worse more to your liking. Anything in the realm of wrenching is fair game here as a skill you'd like to learn before cold weather creeps its way back in. Maybe, if you pick well, you can even find something that'll tide you through all those cold weather months ahead, giving you something to do in the garage while snow falls outside.