The Fastest Electric Passenger Vessel On Water Is A Hydrofoil Ferry That Seats 30 People

Electrification has been the hot topic of the automotive industry for several years now, but the transition away from fossil fuels has proven difficult and quite political. In the nautical world, electric boats have silently cruised along lakes and in marinas since the late 1960s, but never with any remarkable speed or range. Candela, a Swedish boat maker, is leading the modern nautical electric revolution, first with its C-8 Daycruiser hydrofoil which uses Polestar batteries, and now with the P-12 electric hydrofoil ferry. The P-12 is the world's fastest and longest-range electric passenger vessel, and it achieves this feat via an ultra-efficient electric C-Pod propulsion system and hydrofoil technology to vastly reduce hydrodynamic drag. Despite what Donald Trump thinks, these boats are safe, efficient, and fast.

A P-12 ferry called Nova is already in service in Stockholm, Sweden, where its daily routes create 98% fewer carbon emissions than diesel ferries while traveling faster than not only diesel ferries, but also faster than cars and buses. The hydrofoil design virtually eliminates wakes that limit the permitted speeds of diesel ferries, so the average daily commute time from the Ekerö suburb into Stockholm's city center is cut down from 55 minutes to just 25 minutes on Nova. Plus since it's cheaper to fuel, operating costs are about 50% less than diesel vessels.