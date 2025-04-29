At $6,500, Will This 2000 Mazda Miata Find Some Love?

It's been said that you never get a second chance to make a first impression. Less is said about the opportunities afforded a second impression, and in fact, the most common reference to such is in entertainment, where the "sophomore curse" challenges any great success with the creation of an equally crowd-pleasing follow-up.

It was just such a daunting task that faced Mazda when the time came to refresh its wildly successful and cult-endearing MX-5 Miata after a decade-long run. The general tack the company took was to mostly leave well enough alone and simply sand the Miata's rough edges enough to make the new car seem... well, new. At the same time, the company didn't want to dilute any of the secret sauce the original had concocted. Considering the rabid fan base the OG Miata had imbued, that was an unenviable assignment but one the second-generation car mostly pulled off. Similar in size and weight to the original NA Miata, the NB follow-up's most notable change was the safety-related switch from cheeky pop-up headlamps to more mundane fixed units. Other alterations included adding a little more elbow room to the cockpit and up-sizing the wheels and tires for improved comfort and grip.