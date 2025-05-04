Turbocharging A Carburetor Isn't As Ridiculous As It Sounds

If you're the proud owner of a classic or specialty car, you've no doubt had the mental debate between retaining an old-school carburetor or modernizing the fuel injection. With electronic fuel injection, there's extra wiring to contend with and potentially, modifications required for the vehicle's fuel system. For example, some EFI systems require a second fuel line for returning unused gasoline back to the tank. However, you'll be rewarded with improved performance and fuel economy, along with self-tuning capability for improved drivability in all sorts of environments.

That all sounds attractive, but the great equalizer between the two fuel delivery methods is budget. New and used carbs are cheap and plentiful, not to mention that you might already have a perfectly good one installed. But what about when boost, like turbochargers or superchargers, comes into play? That $200 "eBay special" turbo doesn't sound so good anymore if you're obligated to buy a $1,500 EFI kit to go along with it. So, does turbocharging your vehicle automatically mandate eighty-sixing your faithful old carb? Actually, no.

During the late 1970s and early 1980s, several major American automakers combined turbocharging with carburetors, so it's definitely a thing. A couple of examples are Pontiac's Turbo Trans Am and the early turbocharged Buick Regals, which would later morph into Buick's Grand National. Of course, OEMs have the resources to engineer things correctly. For the shadetree mechanic, certain modifications to the carb will be required. You can't just slap a turbo hat atop your Holley and call it good.