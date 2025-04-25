At $14,000, Is This 1987 Puma GTC A Full Brazilian Bargain?

Puma built a lot of GTs over the course of its two-decade-plus run, with reportedly over 23,000 hitting the streets. That makes the company one of the biggest cottage car makers in Brazilian history. It's surprising, then, that these are almost unknown here in the States. The seller claims this car to be one of the few that were imported into the U.S., although while it has side marker lights, it lacks other U.S.-mandated safety equipment like five-mile-per-hour bumpers. It also has a speedo/odometer that reads in kilometers rather than miles. The seller has done the math for us, though, and claims the odometer to read around 30,000 miles.

The car looks to be in suitably nice condition for its age and those few miles/kilometers. The gold paint looks solid, and, at first glance, so, too, does the fiberglass bodywork underneath. The convertible top also appears to be in good condition and is manual, so there are no electrics or hydraulics about which to worry.

Six-spoke alloys underpin all that, and the car includes a fifth for the spare in the nose. Luggage space is extremely limited in these, although there is room behind the bucket seats for some bags. The rest of the interior looks like it would be a nice place to spend some time, with the only issues being some delamination of the back panel of the driver's seat and the fact that the period-correct stereo probably only receives samba music.