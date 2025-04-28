These Are The Best Cars On Sale Today According To Our Readers

There are lots of cars on sale today. Some would even argue that there are far too many. Because there's such a wide range of available vehicles, some are far better than others. Hell, there are some out that are even better than your run-of-the-mill "good." That's what led me to the question I asked you cool cats last week.

I wanted to know what you all thought was the best car on sale today, and, unsurprisingly, your weirdos had answers all over the map. We've got everything from simple economy cars to below-average compact crossovers, along with high-performance electric vehicles and other practical cars. I love it when the automotive community isn't a monolith! Of course, a lot of you did have repeat answers, and some of you were so stressed out by the question you named multiple vehicles, but that's okay. I forgive you.

Head on down below to check out what cars your fellow Jalops consider to be the best ones on sale today. Did they get it right? Let us know in the comments!