These Are The Best Cars On Sale Today According To Our Readers
There are lots of cars on sale today. Some would even argue that there are far too many. Because there's such a wide range of available vehicles, some are far better than others. Hell, there are some out that are even better than your run-of-the-mill "good." That's what led me to the question I asked you cool cats last week.
I wanted to know what you all thought was the best car on sale today, and, unsurprisingly, your weirdos had answers all over the map. We've got everything from simple economy cars to below-average compact crossovers, along with high-performance electric vehicles and other practical cars. I love it when the automotive community isn't a monolith! Of course, a lot of you did have repeat answers, and some of you were so stressed out by the question you named multiple vehicles, but that's okay. I forgive you.
Head on down below to check out what cars your fellow Jalops consider to be the best ones on sale today. Did they get it right? Let us know in the comments!
Mazda 3
The question doesn't ask what the best "NEW" car is on sale today which is what I suspect is implied, but either way the answer is Mazda3.
Most of all, they drive beautifully. But on top of that, it has plenty of space in hatch form (and a sedan if that's your thing), can be had with AWD, Turbo, or a manual (though I wish you could have all of those at once), it has Toyota/Honda reliability without the hype so you can actually find one in stock (and they don't gouge out your eyeballs on used pricing), and while the weird hatch design sort of lost the plot, they are still gorgeous inside and out (if you still think Mazda interiors disintegrate when you touch it, you probably haven't been in a Mazda in the past 20 years).
Submitted by: disadvantage
Ford Maverick
I'm gonna go with Ford Maverick. You can get a super fuel efficient hybrid, a fairly lux, gas only AWD version, and even a reasonably sporty Lobo version, and all of them can carry people and stuff and tow! All for a pretty reasonable price!
Submitted by: Stillnotatony
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo
Seats 5, reasonably quick, still has decent handling and amazing suspension tuning (vs video game-y steering trend that even BMW has fallen victim to, or unnecessarily stiff ride in like the X3M), competent real-world range, does not look like a bar of soap, excellent build quality.
This is the closest to an M3 "Touring" that we cannot have.
Submitted by: DLBedford
Toyota Camry Hybrid
The best car is probably the Camry Hybrid. Toyota reliability, plenty of room for the average American family and their stuff, a decent level of luxury and a decent level of performance, all with massive range and great fuel economy at a decent price. For a "car", it doesn't get much better.
Submitted by: PostOMatic2000
Mazda MX-5 Miata
What else? Miata Is Always The Answer.
Need to move out of your home? Miata.
Need to tow a house trailer? Miata.
Need to move six people? Three Miatas.
Submitted by: Namesakeone
A thorough answer
That is always a tough question to answer since there are excellent cars out there to fit any budget, need, size, capacity, family, etc. So, let's do this.
Under $50,000 (for families or people who need extra space and don't want a CUV): I'd have to award it to the Prius Prime. A Prius that actually looks good, combined with decent EV range, and hybrid mileage the rest of the time. Just please work with an ethical dealer since I understand markups are still the scourge of buying one of these.
Under $50,000 (for those who want/need a CUV): Mazda CX-50 hybrid. Looks great, high quality and attractive interior, excellent mileage and space, decent driving. And you'll get change back from your $50,000.
Under $50,000 (sports car for those who want some fun): There are some good options out there, but the winner is always the MX-5. Doesn't matter if it's the Club or Grand Touring, soft or hard top, get one. It must have the stick shift. Still the perfect example of a fun, reliable, light, somewhat practical sports car.
But if price is no limit, space (who cares), so on and so forth and you just want something awesome, showstopping, and fun, it's the Corvette Z06. I might be in the minority who loves the styling, but until the ZR1 becomes available, the Z06 is the pinnacle of American sports cars and engineering, and will stop traffic wherever it goes. If I had the means, there'd be one in my parking spot right now.
Submitted by: Xavier96
Honda Civic Si
The Type-R is too expensive, gets terrible gas mileage, and has high insurance and maintenance cost. The regular Civic gets amazing gas mileage but doesn't have a manual any more- reducing the fun factor. An Si will get 31mpg, put a smile on your face every day, and doesn't cost an outrageous amount of money to buy or maintain. You can put a car seat in the back and they are pretty roomy. It also has 5-star crash rating.
Submitted by: klone121
Hyundai Elantra
SO I know its not super popular. But I drive 100 miles a day, wanted something inexpensive, and has great gas milage. So as far as a "car " goes, i would say a new Elantra (not Hybrid) Very inexpensive insurance, inexpensive to purchase, fit and finish is great, fine on rutty dirt roads, and no range anxiety (living in the country). Plus with a nice set of snow tires its just fine in the Northland. Sure, it doesn't do anything extravagantly, and won't win any country road races against the local F-150s, but to me its perfect!
Submitted by: Razerx
I don't know about this one, chief
Ford Escape. TONS of room, crazy fuel economy, plenty of tech if you want it, not as much tech if you don't. The back seat has more leg room than a Chevy Tahoe, the rear seats slide forward and back making for plenty of room when traveling. It's super quiet on the road, the seats are comfortable and the cost of operation is minimal .
Submitted by: LoveMeSomeF1
Chevy Corvette
C8 Corvette. The term super car for the masses gets used a lot. This time, it's an entirely accurate description.
While I get all the boomer baggage associated with traditional Corvette buyers, I think we can safely put that to rest with the C8 because the car is just that good, even in base Stingray form.
Line up an E-Ray or Z06 with virtually anything under $300K at any track and it's going to more than hold its own. A win for team 'Merica.
Submitted by: Factoryhack
Lucid Air
Twice as good as my previous Tesla. Not just a great EV, a sensational sport touring sedan.
Submitted by: RC