What Is The Best Car On Sale Today?

Like all of you, this is an incredibly tough choice. However, I do have the benefit of having driven a lot of the cars that are currently on sale, so I do have some perspective. If I have to answer, the best car money can buy right now is probably the all-new Lucid Gravity Grand Touring, which I said makes other cars feel pointless.

There's nothing else out there that combines the Gravity's acumen as an electric vehicle with genuine fun-to-drive characteristics, supercar speed and minivan-like practicality. Hell, it's even a pretty good off-roader It's really a jack-of-all-trades, and honestly, a master of quite a few of them as well. I know a lot of you — being as weird and stubborn as you are — will be angry or confused as to why I picked an electric crossover to be the best car on sale today. Well, let me say this: it's my damn opinion. You can have your own. You can make bold proclamations on the internet. No one is going to hurt you in real life.

Anyway, that's enough out of me. Head on down below and let your fellow Jalops know what you think is the best car currently on sale. As always, I'll be awarding extra points and awards for those of you who say why you feel the way you do. Get at it!