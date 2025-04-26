A Mannequin Head, A Viking Drinking Horn, And A Chainsaw Top Uber's List Of Weirdest Lost And Found Items Last Year
If you're anything like me, there are two primary quests that are the reason you called an Uber: going to or returning from the airport, or going to, transferring between or being shuttled home from venues where mind-altering substances are involved. If it's an airport ride, I'm locked in and I'm not leaving anything behind under any circumstances, but if I'm taking an Uber for the latter reason, I am liable to leave something behind without realizing. Luckily, Uber makes it easy to contact your driver and retrieve your forgotten item, but I somehow never knew that it keeps track of what's left behind, and publishes an annual Uber Lost & Found Index.
This index includes the 50 most unique items found, the 10 most commonly forgotten items, and the most forgetful cities, days, and times, alongside other metrics. I'm happy to announce that Uber recently released its ninth-annual Uber Lost & Found Index, with one notable thing that was recently left behind in an Uber that's omitted from this list: a five-year-old child in Toronto. These are some of the other stupefying findings on Uber's 2025 Lost & Found Index.
The findings raise more questions than they answer
Uber assembled its own list of the 50 most unique items that were reported lost over the past year. Uber's top ten most unique lost items in reverse numerical order are a sticky boob bra, a club promoter sign reading "Annie's married," a urinal, a live turtle, fine china, breast milk, a chainsaw, a "Ghostbusters" ghost trap, a viking drinking horn, and a mannequin head with human hair. I think that some of the items that fell further down the list deserve mention, like two mattresses — how do you forget two freakin' mattresses in an Uber? Or the 10 live lobsters that Uber ranked as the 46th most unique item, another truly baffling thing to leave behind. Honorable mentions go to divorce papers that ranked 39th, Ozempic at 40, and a taxidermied rabbit in the 47th spot. Forgotten food items are listed separately, and they're plenty funny, too.
The top 10 most commonly forgotten items don't hold many surprises. Again in descending order from 10th place are water bottles, vapes, passports, clothing, glasses, headphones, luggage, keys, wallets, and the all-important phone. The only surprising one here to me is the passport; that's a pretty important thing to leave behind.
Folks forgot their food and drinks, beauty items, and even a puppy
The weirdest food items left behind mostly contain some extraordinary quantities. Examples include 24 cans of corn, 108 eggs (in this economy?), 100 wings, 175 hamburger sliders, a bucket of feta cheese, and first place was granted to a five-gallon bucket of beans. Food is very important to me, so I'm more likely to forget my wallet than any food item, but that's just me. Another thing I won't be caught leaving behind is any alcohol, but there were plenty of folks who forgot theirs last year.
Who leaves their case of White Claw, box of wine, pack of Trulys, gallon of Grey Goose, or 18-pack of Corona behind in the Uber? I could never. An array of beauty products were abandoned in Ubers last year too, including hair extensions, a red light therapy wand, a pair of eyelashes, and ashwagandha pills.
There are only five ranked pet items that were left behind, but the top item is seriously dumbfounding — someone left their puppy in an Uber. I struggle to think of a way to justify such a glaring oversight. I mean leaving behind a human child I could understand, but NOT a puppy. There are plenty of other hilarious things on the list though, so check it out to see them all. And remember to collect all of your incredibly random and bizarre belongings before getting out of your Uber.