A Mannequin Head, A Viking Drinking Horn, And A Chainsaw Top Uber's List Of Weirdest Lost And Found Items Last Year

If you're anything like me, there are two primary quests that are the reason you called an Uber: going to or returning from the airport, or going to, transferring between or being shuttled home from venues where mind-altering substances are involved. If it's an airport ride, I'm locked in and I'm not leaving anything behind under any circumstances, but if I'm taking an Uber for the latter reason, I am liable to leave something behind without realizing. Luckily, Uber makes it easy to contact your driver and retrieve your forgotten item, but I somehow never knew that it keeps track of what's left behind, and publishes an annual Uber Lost & Found Index.

This index includes the 50 most unique items found, the 10 most commonly forgotten items, and the most forgetful cities, days, and times, alongside other metrics. I'm happy to announce that Uber recently released its ninth-annual Uber Lost & Found Index, with one notable thing that was recently left behind in an Uber that's omitted from this list: a five-year-old child in Toronto. These are some of the other stupefying findings on Uber's 2025 Lost & Found Index.