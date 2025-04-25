Ford Exec Kept Meticulous Records Of Funny CEO Flubs For Over A Decade

While many corporate managers attempt to inject levity into dull, monotonous meetings through formulaic icebreakers, one Ford executive decided it would be funny to record the verbal gaffes made by his colleagues. Sales executive Mike O'Brien retired from Ford in February after 32 years, but he also spent the last decade cataloging every mixed metaphor spoken in meetings. O'Brien's "Board Words" completely filled five whiteboards and got a fifth of the way through a sixth.

The phrases that got Sharpied into immorality range from hilarious to frustratingly embarrassing. O'Brien shared a few samples with the Wall Street Journal, including, "He's going to be so happy he'll be like a canary in a coal mine!" Canaries didn't work in coal mines because they enjoyed it. They were living carbon monoxide detectors that would die before the miners as a warning if the levels got too high.

Another flawed gem on the board is "too many cooks in the soup." There should be zero cooks in the soup. I know things are looking bleak right now because of the tariffs, but society hasn't collapsed yet. There shouldn't be any cannibals working at Ford. The correct phrase is "too many cooks spoil the broth" (or "too many cooks in the kitchen") because too much corporate meddling can lead to a situation where the company decides to call an electric crossover a Mustang.