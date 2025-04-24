At $8,500, Is This 1986 Dodge Daytona Turbo Z A Blast You Can't Get Past?

The odometer on today's Nice Price or No Dice Dodge Daytona has rolled over and now shows less than 4K. Let's see if the car is in good enough shape to have us rolling the dice on its price.

On the whole, the singular purpose of a sports car is to elicit a sense of excitement, both aesthetically and viscerally. That's been the case for over a century, with many manufacturers having carved out an entire existence on this proposition. For whatever reason, however, some sports cars fail to hit the mark. The 2005 Nissan 350Z Touring we looked at yesterday certainly had a lot of the proper deets—a convertible roof, six-speed stick, and responsive V6 under the hood. Despite those bona fides, as well as appreciably low miles and a paper trail detailing its maintenance history, few of you got too excited over the prospect of paying its $18,000 asking price. Could the blame be laid on the car's somewhat awkward styling? Or maybe it was the uninspired silver and gray color combo? Based on your comments, it was a mix of the two, with the little Nissan just not breaking through to make anyone's must-have list. In the end, that resulted in a 68% No Dice loss.