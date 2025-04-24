New Porsche Taycan Wheel Has Contrasting Color Aeroblades And A Throwback Turbo Twist Design

This wheel is available on every Taycan model save for the Turbo GT, both the sedans and Cross/Sport Turismo wagons, and depending on variant it costs between $4,220 and $600. Regardless of the price of the wheel, getting the blades in a deviated color costs an extra $1,300 on the price of the wheel. You can only get it with the high-gloss black version of the wheel too; the diamond-cut and satin black versions can only be paired with other more standard colors.

Porsche

The range of available colors is pretty excellent, and all are existing Taycan colors — presumably that makes it a lot easier to offer this option, as the pieces are already made for those who choose color-matched wheels. There are tame options like Chalk, Dolomite Silver, Ice Grey, Slate Grey Neo and Volcano Grey. More interesting are Gentian Blue, Neptune Blue, Oak Green Neo and Pale Blue. Finally you've got some real eye-catching shades like Carmine Red, Frozen Berry, Frozen Blue, Provence, Purple Sky and Shade Green. The configurator will also let you choose this option if you get a Paint to Sample exterior color, so there's a lot of room to have some fun. I'm sure if you pay a lot extra Porsche would paint the aeroblades whatever color you want, too.