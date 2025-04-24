New Porsche Taycan Wheel Has Contrasting Color Aeroblades And A Throwback Turbo Twist Design
As many of you probably do, I spend a lot of time on the online configurators for cars, especially from high-end companies like Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce that really let you go wild. One of the best configurators out there is Porsche's, and while building a facelifted Taycan I noticed a new 21-inch Exclusive Design wheel. Though its design is fairly similar to the Taycan Turbo's original color-matched wheel, this new one has aeroblades with a design that is reminiscent of the turbo twist wheels found on 993s and 996s.
Making this wheel design even better is the fact that you can get the aeroblades in a contrasting color, or what Porsche calls a deviated color. Yup, that's right. You can get wheels on a Taycan painted in sixteen different contrasting colors, totally separate from whatever paint you've chosen — and that's in addition to the handful of wheel finishes that already existed, plus the option for carbon-fiber aeroblades instead. Bravo, Porsche. Thank you.
Lots of colors to choose from
This wheel is available on every Taycan model save for the Turbo GT, both the sedans and Cross/Sport Turismo wagons, and depending on variant it costs between $4,220 and $600. Regardless of the price of the wheel, getting the blades in a deviated color costs an extra $1,300 on the price of the wheel. You can only get it with the high-gloss black version of the wheel too; the diamond-cut and satin black versions can only be paired with other more standard colors.
The range of available colors is pretty excellent, and all are existing Taycan colors — presumably that makes it a lot easier to offer this option, as the pieces are already made for those who choose color-matched wheels. There are tame options like Chalk, Dolomite Silver, Ice Grey, Slate Grey Neo and Volcano Grey. More interesting are Gentian Blue, Neptune Blue, Oak Green Neo and Pale Blue. Finally you've got some real eye-catching shades like Carmine Red, Frozen Berry, Frozen Blue, Provence, Purple Sky and Shade Green. The configurator will also let you choose this option if you get a Paint to Sample exterior color, so there's a lot of room to have some fun. I'm sure if you pay a lot extra Porsche would paint the aeroblades whatever color you want, too.
It's also offered on the 911 and Macan EV
It's not just the Taycan that offers this option, either. The Porsche 911's Exclusive Design wheel introduced on the 992.2 facelift has a pretty similar design to the Taycan wheel, though without the twist to the blades. Select the deviated color option and in addition to the rim sections, it also paints the outer sections of the spokes. The 911 offers fourteen colors, some of which are even brighter than the Taycan offerings like Cartagena Yellow, Guards Red and Lugano Blue.
The Macan EV's 22-inch Exclusive Design wheel also has a Fuchs-esque twisty design, and it's also offered in a deviated color. On this wheel almost everything is finished in that contrasting color, with thin silver accents on the thick spokes. This is already one of my favorite wheel designs in the Porsche lineup, and the ability to add more color makes them even better — especially because one of the color options is Papaya Orange. The Cayenne and Panamera don't offer a contrasting wheel color option, though on basically every wheel design on basically every Porsche, you can get them painted to match the paint or in Neodyne gold, and I appreciate that.