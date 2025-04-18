What Construction Equipment, Huge Truck Or Gigantic Vehicle Would You Like To Drive?

For me, it would probably be Antarctic Snow Cruiser, not just because it was a house on wheels meant to traverse the Antarctic, but it looks so goofy and cute and so obviously like something ill-suited for traveling in the snow and ice. It was an idea ahead of its time and also an idea so obviously badly executed, and everyone just went along with it. I like that too blessed too be stressed attitude. What it lacked in movement it more than made up for by being a cozy place for scientists to work. It's a house, it's (barely) a car. It's a house car, but with cool stripes and 10-foot tall tires. It's a strange piece of American history and I'd like to see someone cut me off on the Southfield Freeway in this baby.

I could go on, but I'd rather if you did, in the comments.