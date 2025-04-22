At $3,600, Is This 2000 Mazda Protege A Good Deal, Plain And Simple?

As far as basic transportation goes, it doesn't get much more frill-free than today's Nice Price or No Dice Mazda. Could its price tag prove equally parsimonious?

What would you rather bang your head to live: Metallica or a Metallica tribute band? Yeah, I know the tribute band will probably have a better drummer, but the real deal is still much more likely to be the more memorable experience. Ticket prices would be vastly different, too, with the tribute band being the way-cheaper option. At $16,000, yesterday's 1974 Ford Capri—itself a tribute to the legendary RS2600 of the 1970s—was also a cheaper option to buying the real deal. Even if you could find one. Despite the differential, that price still didn't sit well with the majority of you, however. Perhaps the RS Capri just isn't sufficiently well-known here in the U.S. Or maybe the mods made to the interior to accommodate the tribute's five-speed put you off. Off it was, ultimately, with the result being a 64% No Dice loss.