At $3,800, Does This 2005 Jaguar XJR Let The Cat Out Of The Bag?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice Jag offers the incongruity of driving an English drawing room interior motivated by the massive horsepower a supercharged V8 can provide. What should that be reasonably worth to experience?

A common trope employed in edge-of-your-seat movies and TV shows is the hero defusing a bomb by cutting a specific color wire. Typically, that's made extra difficult by some sort of impediment, such as lighting trickery masking which wire is which or a bomb builder not following the wiring diagram. The outcome is usually the character making a snap decision, literally at the last second, which invariably proves correct, thus saving the day. The general consensus in the comments on yesterday's 2005 Audi S4 Avant Quattro was that its name is too long and, based on age, mileage, and the model's overall complexity, it could be a ticking time bomb with no easily discernible method of defusing. A modest $6,000 asking price made that a chance worth taking, I guess, as the Audi took home a narrow but decisive 55% Nice Price win.