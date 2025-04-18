The Tories may no longer run the United Kingdom, but that doesn't mean TERF Island's problems are a thing of the past. Not by a long shot. For example, the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency is currently experiencing an examiner shortage, and, as a result, the average wait time for new drivers to get their licenses is now a whopping five months, Autocar reports. That's just the national average, too. At more than half of all testing centers, you're looking at a wait of six months or more. Oof.

While you couldn't exactly book a next-day appointment before, the long waits for driver's licenses have gotten significantly worse over the last year, too. Since February 2024, the number of locations with wait times of at least six months nearly doubled, while the national average grew from about 3.5 months to a full five over the same period. And that isn't some unofficial estimate, either. Those are official DVSA figures.

As one AA Driving School spokesperson told Autocar, it's a problem that's been growing worse ever since the pandemic: