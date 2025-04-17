These Are The Worst Valet Experiences Our Readers Have Ever Had

In my college days back in the 1990s, I used to valet cars. Made decent cash, but it always felt weird going into the bank with envelopes of $1 bills to deposit. I like to think that we took good care of people's cars. I became a supervisor so I had to handle the rare dings and scratches that sometimes happened when trying to cram cars into tight parking garages.

However, if you showed up in a nice, new sports car, there was a chance that your car was going on the burger run. We had a few ways to tell who wasn't going to really check on mileage and if the car was driven. Normally, if a single guy showed up to a real estate event, or some other black tie event with an obvious date while driving a Porsche, BMW, Corvette, or Viper, he's jumping out of the car to get the door for his date and didn't record the mileage. We also knew the length of the event. We NEVER did this with weddings and receptions because people tended to leave receptions at random times. So, yes, guilty as charged...I did take a Viper, an Esprit, a few M5s, and some 911s on some food runs at very high speeds. Always made sure the windows stayed down to keep the fries smell from building up, and always loved blowing by traffic on I-75 in a Viper that wasn't mine.

So, for obvious reasons, I rarely use valet. And down the street from my home is a rather fancy restaurant with Ferraris and Bentleys showing up on a regular basis. And I guarantee those valets go Ferris Bueller's Day Off on them!!!