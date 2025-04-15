What Was Your Worst Valet Experience?

In theory, leaving your car with the valet shouldn't be that big of a deal. You hand over your keys in exchange for a ticket, someone who probably parks 100 different vehicles a night moves your car for you, and when you're ready to leave, you hand over your ticket, and they bring your car back to you. Even if your car has a manual transmission, valets should know how to drive stick. And if it's fancy and expensive, well, odds are, they're used to parking cars that are even fancier and more expensive.

Besides, it's not like 99.999% of cars are all that difficult to drive. Figuring out how to put a modern automatic into drive is usually the hardest part, and even that isn't especially difficult if you've driven more than a handful of them. And it's not like they're actually driving your car anyway. They're just moving it from the front of the hotel or restaurant to the parking lot or garage. Easy peasy.