Since the Volkswagen ID Buzz is manufactured in Germany, it's possible that the van's already high prices may become even higher. So far, the EV-loving state of California has been a hotbed for Buzz buyers, and Schafer told Automotive News that Volkswagen has only gotten California dealerships properly stocked over the past couple of months.

The ID Buzz is a brilliant vehicle that brings with it a hefty price tag, but also a hefty helping of nostalgia, whimsy, and romance. I lived with a two-tone green-and-white ID Buzz for a week not long ago. The review is underway, and I can attest to its nostalgia factor. Everywhere I drove the thing, I knew I'd get waved down at a stop light to talk about it, and I knew wherever I parked it I was likely to return to it to find someone taking photos of it. A massive part of its appeal lies in its looks, and it pretty much needs to be two-tone to fulfill its retro fantasy.