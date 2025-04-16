At $6,000, Is This 2005 Audi S4 Avant An Adventurous Bargain?

While its mileage may be high, today's Nice Price or No Dice S4 is claimed to have had a lot of its big-ticket issues handled. We'll have to see how we handle its price.

The 2014 Nissan Juke we looked at yesterday proved a total enigma. Any aggressiveness implied by its Nismo (Nissan Motorsport International) badging seemed masked beneath the car's flamboyant paint scheme and muted by its dull-as-dishwater CVT transmission. A tidy appearance and clear title were no match for these incongruous elements, resulting in the posted $8,995 price tag going down in a 73% No Dice loss.

Yesterday's Juke had just shy of 200 horsepower and routed those ponies exclusively through the front wheels. Having one end of the car handle steering and power delivery while the other end plays Ross to its Rachel, bringing nothing to the game, isn't an optimal situation. A better option would be to split those duties between axles for a more balanced approach. Should more horses be added to the herd, it's even better to get both ends clocking in on the power delivery job, leaving no ponies in the corral and ensuring that every hoof is heard.