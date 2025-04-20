What Is The Aston Martin DB3 And Why Is It So Rare?

In one form or another, Aston Martin has been around for a long, long time — 112 years, to be exact. In that time, the legendary British automaker has made some of the most iconic vehicles in motor history. From the DB-series to the Vanquish, Vantage, and Lagonda, these fast, powerful rolling sculptures have been a fixture on the world's roads for nearly as long as there have been cars.

Aston Martins have been driven by secret agents, kings, and motorsports enthusiasts all over the world. James Bond made the marque famous internationally with his Q-branch DB5 in Goldfinger way back in the mid-'60s. In 1973, back when he was still just the Prince of Wales, HRH King Charles III became a member of the Aston Martin Owners Club, even owning a unique model that runs on wine and cheese.

While these late-career glow-ups are flashy and important, Aston Martin made its mark on motor history decades before the DB5 was a movie star. In fact, the company has produced some of the most beautiful and rarest race cars to ever come out of Britain. One of the rarest of these is the very limited edition DB3. How rare is it? Let's find out.