These Are The Most Dangerous Cars Our Readers Have Driven

My 1972 Volkswagen Beetle. Let's start out with the base level of, it's hard to understate how dangerous these things were in a crash fresh off the factory floor and while they were sold as rock solid and reliable, they were none of those things. Now add 15 years of poor maintenance and give it to a high school student as their first car.

The steering had roughly a quarter turn of slop in either direction. The windshield would fog up on the inside the second you closed the windows and there was no heat, as the heating channels had rotted off years before. The floor was rusted through dangerously in multiple spots so that you needed to place your feet carefully when you got in lest you step through the floor, the brakes were never good to begin with and were oh so bad by the time this car came into my hands. The tires were nearly bald, old and shiny in that way that says traction? what traction?

It was bad enough that, when my mom needed to take my car for the day because hers was in the shop, when my dad got home that evening, she read him the riot act for putting their son in a car that was that dangerous and insisted that it be taken to a junk yard and scrapped before it killed someone. It survived that but not for much longer as the bad tires, bad brakes and bad visibility in rain conspired to kill it about a month later. I survived but it was taken to the junkyard before it could do any more damage.