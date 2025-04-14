What's The Most Dangerous Car You've Ever Driven?
While reputable automakers have been producing tried and true vehicles for over a century, there are plenty of ways for you to get behind some of the sketchiest cars conceived by our species. It could be a deal for a used car on Facebook Marketplace that was too good to be true. Or, it could be the friend begging you to take a garage project of theirs for a spin.
What was the most dangerous car that you have ever driven? Did you have to grapple with a manual transmission that felt like moving a broomstick through a basket of rocks? Were you sitting inside a chassis rusting away as if it got a saltwater car wash every week? Did you step on a brake pedal so soft that you got more resistance the last time you pushed a spoon through a cup of vanilla pudding? I could go on and on, but you should have gotten the point by now.
Remember when Honda CR-V's rear trailing arm could just fall off?
The question reminds me of a story from two years ago when Honda was forced to recall 564,000 CR-V crossovers. The Japanese manufacturer received over 60 complaints of frame corrosion from across the Salt Belt, the cold-weather states where road salt is used to help maintain roads. Honda CR-Vs built between 2007 and 2011 featured holes in the frame to assist in positioning during the assembly process and drain fluids. However, de-icing agents mixed with water, mud and whatever else on the road would be kicked up and enter the frame through these same holes. The corrosive mixture would then eat away at the frame from the inside and potentially cause the rear trailing arm to fall off.
Be sure to share your story with the most dangerous car you've ever driven in the comments section below. Remember to include the vehicle's year, make and model.