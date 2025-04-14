While reputable automakers have been producing tried and true vehicles for over a century, there are plenty of ways for you to get behind some of the sketchiest cars conceived by our species. It could be a deal for a used car on Facebook Marketplace that was too good to be true. Or, it could be the friend begging you to take a garage project of theirs for a spin.

What was the most dangerous car that you have ever driven? Did you have to grapple with a manual transmission that felt like moving a broomstick through a basket of rocks? Were you sitting inside a chassis rusting away as if it got a saltwater car wash every week? Did you step on a brake pedal so soft that you got more resistance the last time you pushed a spoon through a cup of vanilla pudding? I could go on and on, but you should have gotten the point by now.