At $8,995, Could This 2014 Nissan Juke Be Your Jam?

The Nismo package elevates today's Nice Price or No Dice Juke above the already expressive standard model, but it's the wild color combination that really makes it stand out. Let's see if its price is just as outstanding.

Not that long ago, I had a wild rabbit take up short-term residence in my garage. I discovered the unexpected houseguest by the presents he or she left next to the lawnmower. Eviction was achieved by leaving the roll-up door open for a bit and then blocking a small hole under the door where the bunny had made its egress. No more milk duds for me. It was apparent by the ad and the car's presentation that the 1981 Volkswagen Rabbit convertible we looked at yesterday was a likewise unwelcome member of the seller's flock. Left for dead at a repair shop, it seemed to have fallen victim to the elements and skunky gas, with the outcome being an appallingly dusty appearance and non-runner status. A $2,950 price tag to take it (tow it) off the seller's hands was a non-starter for most of us, consequentially resulting in a 70% No Dice loss.